Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FBIOP opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
