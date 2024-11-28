FORA Capital LLC Sells 4,689 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $22,849,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NICE stock opened at $179.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
