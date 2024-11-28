FORA Capital LLC Sells 4,229 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 78.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,099.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $754.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $735.95 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $921.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,022.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.