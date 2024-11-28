FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 218,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 273,473 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, Director Anja Manuel acquired 4,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $107,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,760. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,789.12. This trade represents a 84.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,153,519 shares of company stock valued at $24,486,721. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $30.35 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

