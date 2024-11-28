FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 28.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,005 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Robert Half by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,963,000 after acquiring an additional 479,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,442,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,439,000 after acquiring an additional 786,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

