FORA Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 263.7% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,297,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. This trade represents a 17.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total transaction of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,625,146.84. This trade represents a 8.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,892,280. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG opened at $315.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.29. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $218.63 and a 1-year high of $315.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $269.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

