FORA Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Knife River by 586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNF shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Knife River Stock Down 1.8 %

Knife River stock opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $105.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

