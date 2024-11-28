FORA Capital LLC Grows Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN opened at $182.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.90.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

