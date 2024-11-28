FORA Capital LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 72.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 34.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 107,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27,732 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 26.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,236.54. The trade was a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $500,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,201.12. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

