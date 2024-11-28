Fmr LLC Sells 584,219 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,292,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,219 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 11.79% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $866,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,211 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 286,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

