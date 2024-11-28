Fmr LLC Sells 491,010 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,464,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,010 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Johnson Controls International worth $812,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 667,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,506,000 after buying an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after buying an additional 509,293 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. The trade was a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 741,829 shares of company stock worth $59,952,007. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $83.71 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.21.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

