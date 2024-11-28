Fmr LLC Sells 142,323 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,384,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,323 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $781,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Shares of RJF opened at $170.13 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $170.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

