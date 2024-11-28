Fmr LLC Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169,395 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Capital One Financial worth $994,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $191.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

