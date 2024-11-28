Fmr LLC Has $950.27 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880,162 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $950,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $261.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.48. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.68 and a 1 year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.74.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

