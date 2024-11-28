FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FLYLF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 4,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,390. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
