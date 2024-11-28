FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FLYLF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 4,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,390. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

