FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.58 and last traded at $67.57. Approximately 8,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $168.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

The FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap equities. QLV was launched on Jul 15, 2019 and is managed by FlexShares.

