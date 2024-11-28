Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,543 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Five9 worth $21,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after purchasing an additional 666,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,919,000 after buying an additional 210,836 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 446,151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Five9 by 347.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 584,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 56.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,964.72. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,081.76. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,888 shares of company stock worth $1,010,720 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.