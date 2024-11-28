Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 4.6 %

FIVE stock opened at $93.01 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Five Below from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.