Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,787,543,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 711,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 568,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,123,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.91. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.62 and a 1 year high of $268.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

