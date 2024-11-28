Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,448 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.34 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

