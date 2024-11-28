Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 981 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Resideo Technologies worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 79.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1,166.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REZI

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.