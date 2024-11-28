Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 253,808 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 210.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,215,000 after purchasing an additional 604,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,725,000 after buying an additional 654,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 53.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,995,000 after buying an additional 479,068 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 32.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after buying an additional 321,325 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 963,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter.

CLDX opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

CLDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In related news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. This represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

