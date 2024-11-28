Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $223.23 and last traded at $222.45, with a volume of 1840133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.76.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

