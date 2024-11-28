First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $192.57 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.88 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $321.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $329.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

