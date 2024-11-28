First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance
Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $18.12.
About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
