First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer Purchases 250,000 Shares

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

FF opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$132.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on First Mining Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario; Duparquet Gold Project, located on the destor-porcupine fault zone in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada; and the Cameron Gold Project located approximately 80 km southeast of Kenora in northwestern Ontario.

