First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.95 and last traded at C$20.86. 3,044,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 468,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Capital Realty to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.