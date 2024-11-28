Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $56,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

CB stock opened at $290.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.15. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock worth $23,803,540. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

