Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,584 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. The trade was a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. This represents a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,459 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $538.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $507.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.50 and a 52 week high of $552.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

