Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.