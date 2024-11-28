Financial Counselors Inc. Has $16.34 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $147.35 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

