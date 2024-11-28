Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

ZTS stock opened at $176.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average of $180.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

