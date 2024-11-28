Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $23,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,303,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,618,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $266.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.88 and a 52-week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

