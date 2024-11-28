Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,101 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of Church & Dwight worth $32,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 56,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 803,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. The trade was a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. The trade was a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,513 shares of company stock valued at $56,795,253. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

