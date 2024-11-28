Fiduciary Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,837,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $114,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 417.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,017.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,937 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 29,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJH stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

