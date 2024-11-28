Fiduciary Trust Co Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,976,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after buying an additional 360,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $522.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.26 and its 200 day moving average is $484.04. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
