Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,191,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,285,000 after buying an additional 273,461 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 334,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 105,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,548,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EZU stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

