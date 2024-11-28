Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 12,241 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Melius Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.52.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $182.76 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $196.04. The company has a market cap of $506.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

