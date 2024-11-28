Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $62.79, with a volume of 32797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

