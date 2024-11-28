Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 2,920 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $23,710.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,081.04. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fastly Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $7.93 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 124.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Fastly by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 27,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

