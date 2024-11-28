Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5,760.00 and last traded at $5,755.00, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,650.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $710.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,445.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,087.68.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $115.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

