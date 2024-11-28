Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded by Baird R W to Strong-Buy Rating

Baird R W upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $184.92 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average is $138.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

