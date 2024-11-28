Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.69.

NYSE BURL opened at $288.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.44. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

