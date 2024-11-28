Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Down 74.2% in November

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Entain Stock Down 1.3 %
GMVHY traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 9,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,873. Entain has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $13.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.
About Entain
