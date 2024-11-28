Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 10,000 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,054,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,125,389.75. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 6th, David Fisher sold 13,314 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $1,354,566.36.
Enova International Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Enova International stock opened at $105.54 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Enova International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Enova International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
