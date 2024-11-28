Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 10,000 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,054,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,125,389.75. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, David Fisher sold 13,314 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $1,354,566.36.

Enova International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $105.54 on Thursday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Enova International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Enova International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

