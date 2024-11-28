Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $42.51. 764,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,847,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 7,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 15,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

