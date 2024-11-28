Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

