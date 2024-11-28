EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 100,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 33,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
EML Payments Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.
About EML Payments
EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.
