Emily Dreyer Sells 900 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Dreyer sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $49,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,726.40. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Emily Dreyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Emily Dreyer sold 3,100 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $170,035.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trupanion by 259.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 27.8% during the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 80,014 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,475,000 after purchasing an additional 142,156 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $855,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

