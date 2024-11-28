Embla Medical hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Embla Medical hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Embla Medical hf. Stock Performance

Shares of OSSFF stock remained flat at $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Embla Medical hf. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Get Embla Medical hf. alerts:

About Embla Medical hf.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Prosthetics, Bracing & Supports, and Patient Care. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Embla Medical hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embla Medical hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.